The announcement of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to reach an investment in defense of 2 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) before the year 2029 puts the military industry in Spain to an unprecedented challenge. Although that increase in investment … It is not oriented only to arms expenses, the defense sector will be responsible for absorbing most of an express disbursement to which the European Union pushes the Executive.

The current expenditure in defense in Spain, of more than 17,000 million euros, will have to multiply by two in less than five years if the government meets the commitment acquired on Thursday in Brussels at the extraordinary meeting of the European Council convened of urgency in support of Ukraine. That will accelerate both the defense programs that are already underway and the signing of new contracts to continue with the modernization and acquisition of capacities for the Armed Forces.

The military industry is composed in Spain by some 550 companies that have work centers throughout the national territory, as collected by the report ‘Spain. Defense & Security Industry ‘, edited by the Metalia Group. In 2023 it generated more than 121,000 jobs between direct, indirect and induced jobs.

The sector claims that it is a space with high added value, industry tractor and quality employment creator: for each direct job, three other jobs are generated in the economy as a whole. In addition, the monthly average remuneration of its employees is 3,776 euros, 71 percent more than the Spanish average, according to calculations of the PWC consultant for TEDAE, the Spanish Association of Technological Companies of Defense, Security, Aeronautics and Space.

The industry also breastfeeds with fiscal collection and contribution data to GDP, which will also be increased in the next five years with the economic injection announced by the Government. In 2023, the defense and security exports of the Spanish industry exceeded 3.7 billion euros and their tax collection also stood above 3.7 billion, the equivalent of 1.4 percent of tax revenues in 2023.



Industry map Spanish Defense Number of work centers per province Jobs direct, indirect and induced Fountain: Digeid, DGAM and infodefense / ABC Map of the Spanish Defense Industry Number of work centers per province Direct jobs, indirect and induced Fountain: Digeid, DGAM and infodefense / ABC

But the increase in military investment also forces the sector to an additional effort to adapt its structure to the new demand. The defense industry in Spain indicates two deficits that are, in essence, the same that affect the entire sector in Europe: dependence and fragmentation. From the Ministry led by Margarita Robles there have already been several public notices given during the last months to the industry to assume a greater commitment in the current context. «A paradigm shift is necessary. The industry has to evolve the current concept of value chain and supply towards a more agile and efficient model to respond to operational needs. A greater effort is necessary, ”said only the Secretary of State for Defense, Amparo Valcarce.

From TEDAE they ensure that military companies in Spain are prepared to face “successfully” the challenges that are coming and claim that their experience both inside and outside our country “endorse the industry to this challenge.” The beginning of the Ukraine War has already generated a significant increase in demand that forced production chains to accelerate. “Thanks to the production and response capacity, our defense industry has demonstrated its resilience, competitiveness and strategic relevance provided products and services appropriate to the operational needs of the Armed Forces,” explains TEDAE to ABC.

Industry challenges

In any case, it assumes that the new paradigm promoted from Brussels forces the sector to strengthen its growth and stability, for which it demands a consolidation of public-private collaboration “and ensure adequate financing that allows Spanish companies to continue to be an engine of economic development essential for society and maintain the capacity to respond to the operational needs that may be required.”

The defense industry in Spain registered a turnover of 8,042 million euros in 2023, according to the latest data available. This figure is a growth of 8.9 percent compared to the previous year, which the sector claims that places it as a “fundamental strategic pillar” of the country.

These employment and tax collection data are those that argue the Moncloa Palace to justify the increase in military expenditure before its parliamentary partners. Both Sánchez and Minister Robles repeatedly allude to the jobs generated by the defense industry in localities such as Ferrol, Cádiz or Cartagena to defend an increase in investments that is not seen with good eyes by their political allies.

The Industrial Defense Strategy divides the activity of the sector in Spain into three large corridors-Norte, Central-Mediterranean and South–, to which a room is added, the La Plata Corridor, raised as an axis from north to south from Asturias to Seville.