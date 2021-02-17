In the West, we have been accustomed for two millennia to works of art trying to imitate reality. The extensive literature addressing this overriding issue of aesthetics – Plato’s dialogues and the essay Mimesis Auerbach’s would be two good examples – it has favored us to frequently use concepts such as “verisimilitude” or “fidelity” when commenting on works of art, since we do not stop looking for their more or less close relationship with reality. In his last rehearsal Why do we believe the stories? (Intellectual Key), Argentine historian and cultural critic Pablo Maurette invites us to get out of that mental scheme and embrace another aesthetic category: evidence, which is presented as a liberation in our relationship with works of art, whether pictorial or narrative, since it momentarily moves us away of the pursuit of realism, so endemic in Western culture. The ideas and artistic references that the author uses in this book —from a short story by Cortázar to a Tarantino film— provide us with new tools to glimpse what happens inside that black box where enjoyment occurs in the face of fiction.

