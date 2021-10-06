PLOT THE INCORREGIBLE

The incorrigible, film directed by Manuel Coser, is a documentary that tells the story of Alberto Maron, a man who after serving almost fifty years in prison, of which thirteen in prison because he is defined as “socially dangerous”, is released and finds himself outside the bars, in a world that is now totally unknown to him. He is a free man, but at the same time a lonely creature who must try to stay out of trouble, but above all distant from that criminal world due to which he has spent most of his life in a cell.

For Alberto, now begins a path of re-education and reintegration in a society that sees him only as a rebellious ex-prisoner, a serial robber and consequently a threat. But will the man be able to overcome his condition of “imprisoned” outside the prison and finally feel free to live a life away from the threatening labels that have been attached to his past?