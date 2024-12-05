The National Police and the Civil Guard will be integrated into the emergency system Catalonia through the CAT-112. He is one of the main holders of the Security Board of Catalonia this Thursday, headed by the president of the Generalitat, Salvador Illaand which has already been criticized by the pro-independence parties. It has also been agreed to establish a work space to address the possible expansion of the Mossos d’Esquadragoing from the 22,000 planned in 2030 to 25,000 agents.

Contrary to what had been previously suggested, what has not been agreed is that the Mossos will assume security responsibilities in ports and airports or are integrated directly into the Europol. The Meeting took place at the Palau de la Generalitat and was attended by the Minister of the Interior and Public Security, Núria Parlonand the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaskaas well as the highest representatives of the departments of both governments.

The representative of the Spanish Executive has defended that the integration of state bodies in CAT-112 will mean that each call has “faster response“Marlaska has defended that it is a very important step to improve citizen security and has expressed his conviction that he is building “one of the safest countries in the world.” Parlon has detailed that it will allow “a more agile response“so that when 112 receives an emergency, the relevant body is alerted “depending on the competence that must be activated.”

The reaction of Junts and ERC It has not been long in coming: the pro-independence parties have attacked the Government for “de-Catalanizing” and “Spanishizing” 112. “A measure that de-Catalanizes the emergency service, which the various governments of the Generalitat have built effectively for years,” the leader of Junts has lamented in X, Carles Puigdemont. ERC speaks “of Spanishization” and has requested Parlon’s appearance in Parliament for renouncing the security powers that, they claim, the Esquerra Government had agreed upon.

“The 155 enters with force into our institutions with Salvador Illa as president. Now again with the Mossos d’Esquadra, the comprehensive police of Catalonia,” the general secretary of Junts added on networks, Jordi Turull. The former councilor and republican deputy Ester Capella He added that he does not understand why the Government has renounced security powers in ports and airports. “Giving up more powers in security is giving up the security of Catalans,” he stated.

Other measures

Parlon has assured that the competencies They are “welcome” but he has said that “they must be able to be executed and responded to effectively.” “I will not take the Mossos off the street to assume powers and give a worse response,” stressed the head of the Interior, who made it clear that “what is important for the minister and the president is expand the number of troops“. Along these lines, he recalled that currently the force is made up of 19,070 agents and that the Generalitat and the Ministry have a current agreement to reach the figure of 22,000 in 2030.

Another measure that has been agreed upon is that the Mossos, in coordination with the Rural Agentsassume the investigation of crimes and administrative offenses related to the environmentwithout prejudice to those that, having an over- or extra-community dimension, correspond to the State security forces. They have also agreed that, in the first quarter of 2025, the interconnection of the monitoring systems of the cases of gender violence SIAV and Viogen2.

On the other hand, it has been agreed that throughout the year 2025, the Mossos will join the Executive Service of the Commission for the Prevention of Money Laundering and Monetary Offenses (SEPBLAC) and Asset Recovery and Management Officeamong other measures. Asked about the National Police station in Via Laietanathe minister has said that the issue has not been discussed in the Board and that the position of the Ministry of the Interior has not changed, so it remains in the building.