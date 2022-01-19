Genoa – The aThe authoritarian Encyclopedia Treccani defines the word disbandment as the “situation of chaos, confusion and collapse deriving from the lack of moral, spiritual and ideological points of reference”. A real waste of words, ink and paper when everything is easily summarized, moreover with greater significance and adherence to the concept, in a simple trisyllable noun: Genoa.

In light of the latest performance of the magical Griffin, in perfect harmony with the mutations of the virus, we also have to witness the mutation of the concept of disbandment, a notion that has remained unchanging for centuries and never scratched even by epochal events in history, but which now, thanks to the lamellibranchs that wear our shirt, proves to be outdated and inadequate to fully express the devastating condition that distinguishes us and throws us in the ass in the Olympus of the worst. The nothing that took to the field in Florence not only freezes the residual and unmotivated hopes of salvation but exposes us to public mockery, with the elegant lily fans – notoriously sporty as well as nice as Pacciani – who do not miss the unmissable opportunity to humiliate us at the end of the tennis match, accompanying our dull and sterile phrasing with vulgar olè of mockery.

Sorry for Konko, lamb sacrificed on the altar of nonsense, which with a shocking debut like Abu Mazen, after the turnaround of the Dorian Labbadia, will leave the locker to the fourth coach of the season. I am especially sorry because the choice of Konko for this tragic interim caused a Tonga submarine earthquake of very powerful magnitude in society, with an epicenter in the youth sector. Sbravati, the person in charge of this area to whom we should make a bust in beryllium at the entrance of the Pio, had chosen, as the hierarchy and logic suggest, Chiappino, the excellent coach of the Primavera.

Konko after the defeat

The GM Giuanin Spors, however, intervened by Teuton by imposing Konko, the Under 17 coach, with the right disappointment and frustration of both Sbravati and Chiappino, appointed to this by the company organization chart.

This authoritative invasion of the field by Field Marshal Spors, in addition to clashing with professional ethics, clashes with common sense, since the figures of Sbravati and Chiappino must absolutely be preserved as fundamental (and they have always been) to go back from B with a project based on our young people that, instead of being systematically increased value when they are still sperm in the test tube, if properly valued, they will bring that longed-for breath of freshness and perhaps even Serie A. But this is the future, now there is hell, such a paradoxical situation that in the next press conferences the inconvenience to apologize for the company will arise directly.

