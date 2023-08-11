While daniel sancho spends ten days in pretrial detention for a coronavirus measure, more details are known about the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta.

This time, a Spanish journalist traveled to the island to visit the places that the victim and his perpetrator would have visited between July 31 and August 3. And the days after that Daniel Sancho was able to speak to the media.

On August 7, after being captured as the main suspect in the crime, the 29-year-old Spaniard managed to speak by telephone with the TeleCinco channel. There he affirmed that he was calm.

“Very good, the police treat me very well,” and he adds: “I am having dinner at the best hotel on the island, Anantara,” he assured, while official media affirmed that he was detained for the crime.

Daniel Sancho, escorted by the Thai police in the port of the island Koh Samui, in Thailand.

Faced with these statements, the same program that interviewed him by telephone traveled to the island and confirmed the version of the dinner. “We have asked and we have ended up on the opposite end of the island where Edwin Arrieta lost his life. We wanted to resolve two fundamental questions,” explained Jorge Luque, a journalist.

When approaching the hotel that Sancho mentioned, he managed to speak with the staff who attend and they responded: “It is strange that the police come to dinner or to eat to a place like this, no longer with a detainee, but during working hours”.

According to the journalist, Daniel Sancho did visit the restaurant, but he did so before being arrested. “He ends Edwin’s life on the afternoon of the 2nd. That night he spends hiding the body, and on the morning of the 3rd he finishes cleaning the villa. Then he moves on to the fancy restaurant and spends the morning.”

“Edwin’s plans were to come here and stay with Daniel at this hotel. Daniel slept here one night. The next day, Daniel makes the reservation for the other luxury villa, and when he arrives Edwin drives him there. Within two hours the accident occurs in which Edwin ends up dead,” the journalist concluded.

