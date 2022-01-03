The 27-year-old multi-functional Mexican midfielder, Rodolfo Pizarro, will return to Mexican soccer with the Rayados de Monterrey, after having spent two seasons with the Inter Miami of Major League Soccer where he could not stand out.
Within the Mexican First Division championship he has already established himself three times and playing for three different teams, since he has been Liga MX champion with Pachuca, Rayados and Chivas, so it was expected that with his arrival in North American football he would become a reference to establish the Miami franchise in a good project since its inception.
Unfortunately, the story did not end like that and in two years he played 47 games to score seven goals and give nine assists, in addition, in none of the campaigns could he advance to the playoffs.
The expectations about his future pointed to finish in the Old Continent before his departure from Monterrey in 2020, he still imagined that Miami would be a stopover in his expectation of going to European football, but it was not like that and save in 2022 he will return to the Sultana North to line up with the Gang again.
With which, now it is expected that his future ends in the north of the country for several years and so on until he becomes a veteran, in such a way that another attempt to emigrate to European football by a player who was considered a good player failed. prospect, but ultimately did not want to make the leap in his career.
Rodolfo Pizarro disappointed with his arrival in the United States, although at first it was understood that he was considered a franchise player and important for the team of David beckham and that they made a great effort to sign him and treat him as a star, his performance left a duty, and well, it may be a lot of weight for him.
However, it is to be understood that a newly born franchise was going to struggle regardless of the players that made up the squad, because being a completely new team they were going to have complications at the beginning.
At the end of the day, there was little he could contribute to the growth of the franchise, but at least he will be able to count that he was part of the founding players of the Inter Miami, because outside of it nothing more interesting happened.
