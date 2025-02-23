02/23/2025



He Naples He visited to play the match corresponding to day 26 of Serie A. The team trained by Antonio Conte left with the pressure of winning after Inter Milan, direct rival For the Italian League, it will advance in the classification after beating Genoa.

Just in the first moments of the meeting, Rrahmani decided give A ball to Meret without looking at the position of the goalkeeper, who was advanced. An error that was expensive for the Kosovar defense, who could only raise his hands and look how the ball entered his goal to put the 1-0 in the 7th minute.

Although the Neapolitan team managed to tie after a while (1-1) of scraper in the 17th minute, those of Cesc Fàbregas managed to take the three points thanks to two Spanish protagonists. Assane Diao He knew how to take advantage of a center of Nico Paz To end with a goal (2-1) in the 77th minute.

The team led by Conte left as with Meret and Rrahmani indicated by the first goal, which ended up deciding the game. The Naples complicates the only way to ‘Scudetto’ and gives the lead to Inter Milan, which now heads the solo table per 1 point.