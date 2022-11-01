The income of citizens mobilized in Russia will not be taken into account when assessing the need of their families to receive social support measures. The corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

“State assistance is received by families in which the average per capita income is less than the subsistence minimum per person in the region. We are talking about such support measures as benefits for pregnant women registered in the early stages of pregnancy, monthly payments for children from 3 to 7 years old inclusive and from 8 to 17 years old, payments in connection with the birth (adoption) of the first or second child, social contract, clarified in the cabinet.

It is noted that the signed resolution will allow maintaining the social support measures provided to needy families at the same level.

On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the partial mobilization in Russia, which began on September 21, has been completed. The Ministry of Defense on the same day announced the cessation of activities within the framework of partial mobilization.

The official representative of the department, Igor Konashenkov, said that the preparation and delivery of subpoenas is being stopped, and the military registration and enlistment offices are returning to functioning as before.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the region due to increased shelling by Ukrainian troops.

