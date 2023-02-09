Family income began to recover in the countries that make up the OECD in the third quarter of 2022, growing by 0.2% on average for the first time since the beginning of 2021, but the same did not happen in Spain. Specifically, our country had the worst quarterly evolution of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) with a fall of 2.8%, chaining a year of successive decreases, according to data offered this Wednesday.

The country where real disposable household income grew the most was Austria (10.1%) thanks to the government’s ambitious tax reform and the anti-inflation aid plan that boosted family income, the organization said. Of the G7 economies, France, Germany and Italy posted the largest increases in the third quarter of 2022, around 0.8%.

The report also reveals that our country has not recovered pre-pandemic levels. The income of Spanish households fell 7.9% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the levels registered before the start of the pandemic, according to the OECD, positioning Spain as the worst country of the 21 with available data – all they are Europeans as well as the United States and Canada.

There are only six countries whose family income has fallen from pre-pandemic levels, including Spain, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Portugal and the United Kingdom. Our country is the one that shows the highest difference with pre-pandemic income (-7.9%), although it must be taken into account that the data is compared with the third quarter of 2022 (from July to September), when in Spain still inflation was very high, weighing on household income. In Portugal revenues fell by 4%, half the data offered for our country, followed by the United Kingdom (-3.9%), Finland (-1.8%), the Czech Republic (-1.7%) and Denmark (-1.3%).

The OECD report indicates that the poor results of Portugal and Spain are due to the slow economic recovery of households after the collapse of the first months of the pandemic.

The burden of public debt



In these countries, the income associated with self-employment (self-employment), which contributes around a fifth of the disposable income of households, revealed the document. In the first half of 2020 Portugal and Spain were the ones that registered the largest falls in this type of income and recovered “very slowly”, while most OECD countries saw “solid growth” in this income after the recession Initially due to the pandemic.

It must also be taken into account that the countries that reached the covid crisis with a greater fiscal margin, due to having lower debt ratios and public deficit, were able to attend to families with more extensive aid and without further delving into this budget gap. For this reason, in countries like Portugal and Spain where it was close to 100% of GDP when the pandemic hit, the way out of the crisis is proving more difficult for families.

The case of the United Kingdom stands out, whose household disposable income per capita grew by 9% since 2019, more than in Italy with 7.9% and only slightly less than in France (9.9%). However, high consumer prices in the UK over the past year have continued to erode household income when measured in real terms, causing real household income per head to decline by 3.9%.