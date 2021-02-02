Despite the fact that the production drop would be around 9%, a consequence of climatic conditions that have been unfavorable throughout the cycles of the different crops, the price effect consequence of the increase in the average FOB values ​​of the great majority of grains and by-products, would more than compensate for this drop in production.

Thus, the Argentine agro-industrial complex would achieve a foreign exchange revenue of $ 35.9 billion, adding the main grains and derived products, according to data from the Rosario Stock Exchange.

This brand would exceed the amount of the previous cycle by more than 10 billion dollars and would be facing a all-time high in terms of the value of the sector’s exports if current prices are maintained.

In the case of wheat, the value of exports projected for 2020/21 would reach 2,570 million dollarss, some 85 million more than in the previous season. Although in terms of volume the drop in production would reduce exportable balances by 16%, this would be more than offset by the increase in the annual average export price, which would go from US $ 209 / t to US $ 268 per ton according to projections at the end of the year. day of the date.

With regard to corn, the projections for the 2020/21 campaign indicate that cereal exports would generate foreign exchange earnings of US $ 7.34 billion, US $ 2.15 billion, or 42% more than in 2019/20. Like what happens with wheat, the average export prices for the campaign projected to date grow by 52%Therefore, the drop in exportable volume (6%) would be more than compensated.

“In recent years the cereal has seen its preponderance grow within the exports of the agribusiness sector. In fact, in the 2010/11 to 2015/16 seasons, corn shipments abroad represented, on average, less than 15% of the total value of exports, while in the 2016/17 seasons onwards, this ratio grew by an average of 19%; and for the new 2020/21 cycle, a 20% share of the total is projected “, the researchers stated of the Rosario Stock Exchange.

As for the soy complex, the country’s main export industry, the expected for the 2020/21 cycle is a increase in the value of exports of US $ 7,350 million compared to the previous season and would reach a total of 22,500 million dollars, mainly due to the better prices received from external sales of all the products that make up the chain.

The soybean meal item would export more than US $ 13.2 billion, about US $ 4.05 billion more than during the previous cycle. This is due to the fact that the average prices for the campaign would be US $ 473 per ton, more than US $ 140 / t more than in 2019/20, while the volume shipped abroad would be marginally increased (1%) . In this way, heSoybean meal becomes the product that would contribute the most to the increase in the value exported by the agro-industrial complex.

On the oilseed side, the projection of exports for the new season amounts to US $ 5.12 billion, 61% more than in 2019/20, and is positioned as the product that would most increase its exported value this season. Biodiesel shipments, meanwhile, would add another 880 million dollars.

The soybean, for its part, is in a position to register exports worth close to US $ 3,300 million in the new season, some US $ 1,000 million more than the previous year, while sunflower, barley and the rest of the crops would contribute another 3.26 billion dollars, about US $ 650 million more than in 2019/20.

If these projections are made effective, according to calculations by the Rosario institution, the State would collect a total of US $ 8,500 million in export duties, 42% more than in 2019/20, and it would be the highest amount to be entered into the treasury for this concept since the 2013/14 campaign.

Given that soybeans and their derivatives are the products that are taxed with a higher rate and are also the ones with the highest export value, it is not surprising that the products of the soybean complex are the ones that would contribute the most to total collection, with a little more of US $ 7,000 million “, pointed from the BCR.