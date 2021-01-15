Almost a third of Murcians (30.1%) say that their income has been reduced due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. That is one of the main conclusions of the second part of the barometer of the Spanish Observatory for Demoscopic Studies of UCAM, published this Friday. All age groups, except those over 65, recognize that the effects of the coronavirus have affected them, but young people are the most punished.

Those under 30 years of age are also those who fear losing their job the most in the coming months. But pessimism is general in the population of the Region. More than half of those surveyed consider that the social and economic situation will worsen in the coming months, and they predict a more delicate scenario at the national level than at the regional level.

As for the authorities’ measures, almost half of Murcians claim to have adapted to them well or very well, and only two out of ten have taken it badly or very badly. By age segment, the elderly are those who have suffered the most from the restrictions caused by the expansion of the pandemic. The polls, more than 800, were carried out between December 9 and 23, after the relaxation of the measures that stopped the second wave and before the irruption of the third.

Regarding the management of the authorities, the central government is the only one that suspends. Only the voters of the governing coalition parties, PSOE and Podemos, give it more than a five. The citizens surveyed do approve the management of the regional Executive, which is supported by the electorate of PP, Cs and even by the PSOE. Instead, the voters of Podemos and Vox consider that it deserves a suspense. The most valued institution, however, is the European Union, which is supported by supporters of all parties, except those of the Santiago Abascal formation.