Croatia left the hosts Netherlands composed and without end after an aborted comeback at the last minute and an extension of clear Balkan color. The veteran and competitive checkered team, third in the World Cup in Qatar, recovered from Malen’s initial goal with goals from Kramaric, from a penalty, and Perisic. He let the victory escape at the last minute but true to his usual reliability on the wire, he exhibited himself in extra time to aspire to his first title in the League of Nations.

The incombustible checkered team took risks in getting the ball out but their success in the pass generated the necessary spaces to threaten their rival. He lacked success in the last pass and allowed the Netherlands to grow through control of the ball.

There was intensity but no chances, with the host team looking for the speed of Malen and Simons. However, the Croatian biting was superior, without generating excessive problems beyond a deflected shot from Kramaric, but accumulating corner kicks to the delight of the large and noisy checkered fans in the stands.

See also Spider-Man 3: this was the rejuvenation of Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin Netherlands Bijlow, Dumfries (Lang, min. 85), Geertruida, Van Dijk, Aké (Malaysia, min. 106), Wieffer (Wijnaldum, min. 75), Koopmeiners (De Roon, min. 106), Frenkie de Jong, Malen ( Bergwijn, min 75), Gakpo and Simons (Weghorst, min 64). 1 – 2 Croatia Livakovic, Juranovic (Stanisic, min. 78), Sutalo (Petkovic, min. 91), Vida, Perisic, Brozovic, Modric (Barisic, min. 119), Kovacic (Majer, min. 85), Pasalic, Kramaric (Erlic, min. 90) and Ivanusec (Vlasic, min. 78). Goals:

1-0: min. 34, malen. 1-1: minutes 55, Kramaric, penalty. 1-2: min. 73, Pasalic. 2-2: minutes 90+6, Lang. 2-3: min. 98, Petkovic. 2-4: minutes 116, Modric, from a penalty.

Referee:

István Kovács (Romania). He booked Kovacic, Pasalic, De Jong, Brozovic, Livakovic, Koopmeiners and Malacia.

Incidents:

First semifinal of the League of Nations 2022-23 played at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam.

The Croatian advantage seemed closer, but once again in space, a long pass gave Koopmeiners a good chance, which was lost due to good pressure from Sutalo. It was the prologue to the excellent Dutch combination play, which from left to right found Malen released in the Croatian area. The Borussia Dortmund attacker made no mistake against the imposing Livakovic to build the local advantage at halftime.

The joy did not last long for De Kuip, which took time for the eternal Modric to set the bait on Gakpo, who fell into the trap and committed a penalty on the Croatian captain. Kramaric converted with aplomb from eleven meters and the semifinal returned to the starting box.

Koeman changed pace with Weghorst, a lifelong striker, but the Croatian team was already hopelessly grown. Pasalic took advantage of a great pass from Kramaric and the passivity of the Dutch defense to turn the semifinal around. Croatia, which exudes craft, could not hold this time the final attacks of the ‘Oranje’, which found the prize of the goal ‘in extremis’ by Lang.

The Netherlands had done the most difficult thing but it was diluted like a sugar cube in a round-trip extension. The rigors of the physical wear and tear at this stage of the season turned extra time into a run-in from which Croatia clearly came out the winner. Petkovic and the eternal Modric, with a maximum penalty, signed the final victory of an incombustible team.