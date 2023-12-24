Through the inclusion allowance (Adi), the Labor decree protects families that have at least one person within them who is a minor, over 60 years old, with a disability or supported by social and health services because they are in a serious disadvantage. The economic support established with the decree approved by the Council of Ministers on 1 May 2023 and converted into law no. 85/2023 is bound, recalls the Ministry of Labour, to active participation in social and work inclusion paths built ad hoc on the needs of the family unit. Beneficiaries may be asked to commit to participating in activities relating to family care, training, work, active politics or projects useful to the community. The new social safety net is paid from 1 January 2024. Applications can be submitted independently on the website www.inps.it or through the patronages starting from 18 December 2023 and through the Caf from 8 January 2024.

The economic brackets

In particular, a technological tool such as the Siisl, the Information System for Social and Work Inclusion created by the INPS, has proven to be of great importance, which promotes the interoperability of the digital platforms of the subjects involved in the social and work system, in a way to facilitate the exchange of information between these subjects, but also to allow citizens to request services such as the ADI, to activate personalized job search paths and to strengthen professional skills. ''A particularly flexible tool around which it is possible to create a digital labor market at a national level where different institutional actors such as Ministries, Regions, Municipalities and otherwise can converge and interact, such as employment agencies and training bodies and where citizens who have needs can be taken care of for accompaniment to work or social inclusion”, stated the general director of INPS, Vincenzo Caridi. The Adi consists of a form of economic support, social and professional inclusion linked to the presence of certain conditions and adherence to a personalized path of activation and social and work inclusion. It is recognized to guarantee social inclusion following a request from a member of a family unit with at least one minor or disabled person or at least 60 years of age or included in care and assistance programs of local health and social services certified by the PA and already started before submitting the ADI application. The applicant must satisfy certain citizenship, residence and residency requirements, as well as income requirements, i.e. an ISEE not exceeding 9,360 euros, and assets. The economic benefit consists of two parts. The first to supplement the family income up to the threshold of 6,000 euros per year or 7,560 euros if the household is made up of people all aged 67 or over or of people aged 67 or over and other family members in condition of serious disability or non-self-sufficiency, multiplied by the equivalence scale which is equal to 1 for the first member of the nucleus and can be raised up to an overall maximum of 2.3 in the presence of subjects with severe disabilities or non-self-sufficient individuals. The second component is a supplement to the income of families residing in a house rented with a regularly registered contract and the amount is calculated on the basis of ISEE information up to a maximum of 3,360 euros per year. The Adi is paid monthly for a maximum continuous period of 18 months and can be renewed for a further 12 months, subject to a one-month suspension. The disbursement takes place using a special rechargeable electronic card, the Inclusion Card, delivered to the post offices in conjunction with the crediting of the first payment and in any case following a specific notification via the Siisl portal and notification via text message/email. The Adi application must be made electronically to the INPS institutional website and the activation process takes place following registration on the activation platform for social and work inclusion present in the Siisl, Information System for social inclusion. Alternatively, it is possible to apply at the Patronati and from 1 January 2024 at the Caf. After submitting the application, in order to obtain the economic benefit, the applicant must register with the Siisl and at the same time sign the Digital Activation Agreement (Pad). Once the application has been accepted following a positive investigation, the ADI is recognized starting from the month following the signing of the Pad. With the signing of the Pad, the data of the family unit are transmitted to the social service of the municipality of residence for analysis and taking care of the needs, activating personalized paths for the social and working inclusion of the members. Within 120 days of signing the Pad and in the presence of a positive outcome of the investigation, the beneficiaries of the measure are summoned to the social services for an initial multidimensional evaluation of the unit. In the absence of this first meeting, the measure is suspended until the meeting and if the beneficiaries do not show up for the meetings, the measure lapses.

The members of the family unit

The multidimensional assessment of family members is important for the development of a personalized path of social inclusion and/or job activation for those who are considered suitable for one or both paths. From the first INPS estimates, there are over 737 thousand potential families benefiting from the ADI. Of the overall audience, 348,100 households include at least one minor member, 341,700 households include at least one person aged 60 and over, 215,800 include at least one disabled person. Upon indication of the Government, the presentation of ADI applications to the INPS was brought forward to 18 December 2023, initially a click day was scheduled for 1 January 2024, in order to be able to give a more timely response to the most fragile families. Therefore, in the first activation phase, only for applications that present the Digital Activation Agreement (Pad) signed by January 2024, the benefit will be recognized starting from the same month, without prejudice to the positive outcome of the investigation. The paradigm introduced by the Inclusion Allowance combines a form of economic support with a tailor-made path aimed at eliminating the conditions underlying the situation of poverty or fragility, presupposing active participation of the beneficiaries of the measure itself, who are required to adhere to a personalized path of social and work inclusion. Participation in these courses takes place on a voluntary basis for individuals with disabilities, aged 60 or over or included in protection courses relating to gender violence. Among the family members assessed by social services between the ages of 18 and 59, those who can be activated for work are identified and will be required to start the job activation process.

The service pact

These same individuals will have 60 days to sign the personalized service agreement at one of the employment centers or one of the entities accredited for employment services, after signing the individual digital activation agreement. The Personalized Service Agreement requires that the person eligible for work presents himself every 90 days at the Employment Center where he signed the agreement to update his position. In any case, the beneficiary of the ADI must communicate to INPS using the “Extended Adi-Com” form any variation regarding the conditions and requirements for access to the measure. The ADI benefit lapses in the event that the member of the unit required to comply with the obligations relating to joining a personalized social and/or work inclusion path: does not report to the social services or the competent employment service within the set deadline without a justified reason; does not sign the Inclusion Agreement or the Personalized Service Agreement; does not participate without a valid reason in the training or active policy initiatives in which he is included by the employment services or does not respect the commitments agreed with the social services as part of the personalized path; does not regularly attend adult education if he or she is aged between 18 and 29 and has not fulfilled his/her school obligations; does not accept, without justified reason, a job offer that has the characteristics specified by article 9 of Legislative Decree no. 48/2023. And he still does not comply with the communication obligations relating to changes in income or household or makes false communications aimed at obtaining a greater benefit; does not present an updated DSU in the event of a change in the family unit; is found carrying out work activities without having been notified.