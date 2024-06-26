Joe Biden and Donald Trump will arrive at the first presidential debate, scheduled for this Thursday, with a series of controversies that have marked their campaigns. In recent months, the former Republican president has faced a guilty verdict for issuing bribes to a pornographic actress, while the Democrat has had to deal with the repercussions of the trial against his son Hunter for illegal ownership of a firearm.

The viability of both politicians for the position has also been questioned. In the case of Trump, the role he played during the 2021 assault on the Capitol has been discussed and on Biden’s part, there are questions about his state of mental health, after a series of mistakes and setbacks in recent years. .