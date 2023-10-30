This Saturday, October 28, the Matchday 14 match between Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Tigres UANL took place at the Jalisco Stadium where there was a situation with the Nuevo León team’s bar because nearly 400 fans were left without access to the Jalisco Stadium, this despite the fact that they had their tickets to enter the building.
Videos circulated through social networks in which hundreds of people can be seen requesting entry to the venue, they even show on the screens of their electronic devices that they do have a ticket for the game.
However, according to information from the newspaper RECORDaccess was denied to them, due to the orders of the San Nicolás de los Garza team’s own board, at least that’s what the police let the feline fans know, who desperately asked for access to watch the game.
“The injustices of the @LigaBBVAMX against the passion and inclusion of football continue, 400 Tigres fans removed from the stadium gate with a ticket purchased online,” said one of the Tigres UANL fan accounts, Libres, on Twitter (X). and Lokos.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
It is worth remembering that, after the last big scandal where there was a confrontation between two bars in La Corregidora de Querétaro and Atlas, Liga MX prohibited entertainment groups from entering visiting stadiums collectively.
However, fans of visiting teams can enter the stadium individually, this to avoid further altercations in Mexican soccer.
#incident #Tigres #UANL #bar #Jalisco #Stadium