Since ten days ago the trend of the pandemic in Spain changed and the accumulated incidence, the most reliable indicator to know the situation of covid-19 in the country, began to grow, the increases were a few tenths every day, at the most , a point or two. This Tuesday, those slight increases have been transformed into a full-blown rebound and the most serious thing, a red alarm has been lit among those under 30 years of age. In 24 hours, the incidence has gone from 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants to 106.82, another warning about the difficulties that the country will face until vaccination is extended to the youngest.

And it is that today, after 16 months of pandemic, the department of Carolina Darias has offered for the first time data segregated by age groups, and they are not at all encouraging. The incidence in the group between 20 and 29 years old stands at 251 cases and in the group between 12 and 19 years old, at 243. That is, the virus is circulating in community transmission among young people and adolescents, the population that follows without being vaccinated, with the ‘macro outbreak’ of Mallorca as a great example of this concern.

The outlook, however, is completely different from 50 years of age, those who have already received practically all of the complete guideline. There, covid-19 seems controlled, with the incidence at low levels (51.88 between 50 and 59; 43.04 between 60 and 69; 17.85 between 70 and 79; and 22.37, in those over 80 ).

The growth in incidence is derived from a significant increase in the number of infections. The Ministry of Health has notified this Tuesday 7,091 new infected, the highest figure since May 7 (except on June 10, when health technicians made an adjustment). The total of positives since the beginning of the pandemic is already at 3,799,733.

And there has also been bad news regarding the deceased. Health tallied 40 deaths, the highest daily record since June 8. Thus, the covid-19 has left in Spain since March of last year, with a positive test, 80,829.