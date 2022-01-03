The experts had already been warning that eye at the end of the year, that the peak of infections by omicron was still far from being reached, and the figures notified yesterday by the Ministry of Health continue to prove them right. There have been 372,766 new cases of covid in relation to the last report dated December 30.

In just four days, Spain has gone from almost 6.3 million cases to just under 6.7, figures never seen before. In less than two weeks we have added a million infections when at least 4 months were needed in the previous wave. The number of deaths amounts to a total of 89,573, 168 more than those reported in the last report. But where there has been a vertiginous jump is in the incidence of cases per one hundred thousand inhabitants at 14 days. It has gone from 1,775 to 2,295, 520 more.

The communities that had been reporting more cases continue in their ascending line: Navarra already has an incidence of 5,523 and the Basque Country, 4,142, well above the average. Others that are are Aragón, Castilla y León, La Rioja, Extremadura and Catalonia.

Also striking is the increase in the percentage of tests (antigens or CRP) that have been positive in recent days: if last week it was one in 4.9, now one in 3.5 is positive. The occupancy of ICU beds by covid patients continues to grow, from 19.42% to 21.18%, almost two points more.