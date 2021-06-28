Health yesterday notified 61 positives corresponding to Saturday, compared to 35 detected the same day the previous week. Thus, the upward trend in infections is maintained, although it is, at least for the moment, a contained increase. The incidence rate in the Region stands at 56.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in fourteen days, compared to 48.1 per 100,000 a week ago. The Covid Committee will meet today to analyze the evolution of the pandemic and set the new levels of health alert.

The Ministry will also update the data on hospital occupancy today. Until Friday there were 18 people admitted for coronavirus, six of them in ICU. The healthcare pressure continues to decline thanks to vaccination, and no deaths have been reported for a week.

But the virus is still there, as evidenced by the fact that since Friday there have been four Covid admissions at the Reina Sofía. In addition, “we must be aware of the Delta variant, which is 60% more contagious than the previous ones,” warns Enrique Bernal, infectious specialist and Covid coordinator at this hospital. This new strain could be the predominant strain in Spain this summer, according to some predictions and, as a result, “infections may increase in the coming weeks” among age groups not yet vaccinated, which are also relaxing preventive measures, Bernal points out.

Still unprotected



Although most of the most vulnerable population is already vaccinated, the 60-69 age group is mostly covered with a single dose of AstraZeneca, pending the second. “Approximately the protection with a single dose is 30% compared to the Delta variant, but also with the British variant we are seeing cases in people with a single dose”, warns Bernal.

Some communities, such as Madrid, Andalusia and Asturias have announced that they will advance the second dose of AstraZeneca, so that instead of administering it at 12 weeks, they will inoculate it at 10. Last week, the Ministry of Health again ruled out this measure in the Region, although the spokesman for the coronavirus crisis, Jaime Pérez, clarified that the decision could be reviewed if infections by the Delta strain begin to be detected. At the moment, only one case has been registered, imported from Madrid, and there was no transmission in the Region.