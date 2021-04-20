The Community continues with a “stable” health situation regarding the advance of the pandemic compared to the rest of the autonomous regions, with a decrease in the incidence rate of 10% in the last week, according to the Health Minister, Juan José, reported yesterday. Pedreño. The level of cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the Region of Murcia is 34.3 in the last seven days and 70.4 in the last two weeks. The head of the department also stressed that the Region has a 2% occupancy of hospital beds by Covid, “only behind the Balearic Islands and well below 7% of the national average.” We cannot relax. These data are due to the effort of society and the effect of the measures. We must remain prudent and cautious, “he added.

The Ministry of Health notified 12 new infections during the day on Sunday. Of the total positives, six correspond to Murcia and two to Alhama, while the municipalities of Caravaca de la Cruz, Cieza, Fuente Álamo and Molina de Segura each registered one positive. Health workers carried out 1,003 PCR and antigen tests in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate fell to 1.1%. In addition, the Region did not have to mourn any new death from Covid.

Where there was a slight rise was in the number of admitted. There are currently 79 people fighting the disease in the Community health centers, two more than the previous day, while 17 are in the ICU, the same as on Saturday.

Active cases plummet to 513, a total of 66 less, after 78 people were discharged after overcoming the virus infection.

In the country as a whole, the cumulative incidence stood at 230.54, 17 points above that of Friday. However, hope comes when the seven-day incidence is observed, which remained at 109.93 cases, less than 50% of the 14-day one, the barrier that the technicians mark to determine that this index will gradually decrease.

Good prospects



The director of the Center for the Coordination of Emergencies and Health Alerts, Fernando Simón, announced yesterday that “it does not seem that there has been an excessive effect of mobility” and advanced that the pandemic shows signs of “stabilization”.

The number of infections during the weekend rose to 21,071, which represents a daily average of around 10,000, similar to that of the last few days. The cases confirmed with a positive test by the Ministry of Health since the beginning of the pandemic reached 3,428,354 yesterday. There were also no major differences in deaths compared to previous days, with 121.