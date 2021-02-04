ICU of the Hospital Clínico de Valencia on January 4. Monica torres

The rate of cases accumulated in 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants has dropped in all the communities and in the two autonomous cities with respect to the previous day, according to this Thursday’s report from the Ministry of Health. In some it falls very little, such as 0.10 in Navarra, but this unanimity in the trend was not seen since the end of November, before the decline in the second wave was truncated by the effect of the Constitution bridge. The director of the Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, stated at the press conference on Thursday that he expected this trend to continue for a few days.

The accumulated incidence in Spain has dropped this Thursday from 800 (783.25). It was not at that level since January 20. The drop in this parameter already exceeds 100 points per week. Even so, if the pace was maintained, there would be six or seven weeks to reach acceptable levels. And right there is the following danger: it is the weeks that remain until the beginning of Holy Week.

Statements by the director of the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies (CCAES), Fernando Simón, this Thursday.EP / EPV

The 14-day incidence reflects the strongest trend in the data, accumulating data for two weeks. If you go to the count of reported cases, the improvement is also observed. 29,960 new positives have been included in this Thursday’s report. The previous Thursday this parameter was almost 35,000. Taking the total number of cases in seven days, a decrease is also seen: there are 208,424. This indicator has fallen consistently since January 26, when it reached 259,075. It is in those days that it was considered that the peak of this wave had been reached. The registry already includes 2,913,425 diagnosed since the beginning of the pandemic. Next week it will reach three million.

Health has notified 432 deaths this Thursday. This figure has not dropped below 500 since January 22. After two days in a row falling (it reached 724 on February 2), it seems that the decline in the third wave is beginning to be seen consistently in deaths. If it is considered that the peak of the wave, measured by the cases, was on January 15, according to the data adjusted by the date of diagnosis of the Carlos III Health Institute, about three weeks have passed until this evolution was finally noticed of the chain, in the number of deaths. The report, always with the exception that it only includes deaths with a reliable diagnosis of covid infection, already collects 60,802 deaths.

The proportion of hospital beds occupied by people with covid has been falling since Monday. This Thursday it remained at 22.78%. As with cases and incidence, the decline is accelerating (this Thursday it was 5.08% less than a week earlier; this Wednesday, 1.87% lower), although still, with just two or three days of the same trend, this may change.

The same can be said, even more so, with the occupation of ICUs. This Thursday, 44.36% of the intensive care beds were occupied by people with covid. On Wednesday they were 44.44%. Although very little by little, this indicator has been falling all week (on Monday it was at 45.30%). Still in Melilla and La Rioja this indicator is above 70% (and in the community it rises compared to Wednesday). And in 13 of the 19 territories the proportion exceeds 35%, a percentage that is considered to endanger the system and the attention it provides. Simón has said that hospital occupancy could probably be considered to have passed its peak, but that that of ICUs has not yet been reached.

