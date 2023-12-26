Tuesday, December 26, 2023, 1:48 p.m.



The Region of Murcia has registered a 27% increase in the incidence of acute respiratory infections (ARI) in Primary Care, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health Surveillance System, which offers data from December 18 to 24.

Health has registered 1,229 cases of ARI per 100,000 inhabitants. Compared to the previous week, the recorded incidences of influenza infection, acute bronchitis/bronchiolitis and coronavirus infection have increased.

Specifically, the positivity has been 2.1% for SARS-CoV2; 41.7% for the influenza virus and 20.8% for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

recommendations



Given the resurgence of these respiratory diseases, the Ministry of Health has published recommendations to prevent contagion that include hand hygiene, covering your nose or mouth when coughing or sneezing, and wearing a mask if you suffer from symptoms compatible with a respiratory infection.

Recommendations also include using disposable tissues to contain respiratory droplets or secretions; after using the tissues, throw them in the nearest garbage bag; and wash your hands with soap and water or clean them with an alcohol gel regularly and after contact with respiratory secretions.

Finally, it is recommended to follow the vaccination guidelines against respiratory microorganisms and avoid, if possible, going to the workplace with symptoms of illness.