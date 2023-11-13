Monday, November 13, 2023, 18:41

















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Dr. Giselle Girón, endocrinologist at the Obesity Unit of the Quirónsalud Valencia Hospital warns, on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which will be celebrated tomorrow, November 14, that the number of people with diabetes has increased by 42% since 2019, which means it already affects one in seven adults and places with the second highest rate in Europe.

Diabetes as explained by Dr. Jorge Cid, specialist in endocrinology at Quirónsalud Torrevieja and of the Quirónsalud Alicante Obesity Unit “cases of type 2 diabetes mellitus have skyrocketed due to its close relationship with obesity, which, although in itself is not a cause of diabetes, is an important contributing factor to its appearance.”

As the specialist Georgio Kyriacos clarifies, endocrinologist from Quirónsalud Murcia “the more overweight, the higher the amount of fat in the body that produces a increased insulin resistance. As a result, muscle, fat, and liver cells do not respond well to insulin and cannot absorb insulin. blood glucose easily and blood glucose rises. He pancreasto try to reduce this blood glucose, generates more and more insulin until it is exhausted and does not produce large quantities of that hormone, causing hyperglycemia and in consequence diabetes.»

Main diseases associated with diabetes



Diabetes is one of the main causes of blindness, kidney failure, heart attacks, strokes, and lower limb amputation. “Likewise,” adds Dr. Girón, “the poorly controlled diabetes increases the chances of complications and is the cause of premature death, in addition to a greater risk of suffering cardiovascular diseasesespecially those with poor glycemic control».

Along these lines, Dr. Cid also warns that “diabetes increases the risk of dementia and depression and increases the risk of bone diseases, including osteoporosis, and skin and mouth diseases, including gum disease with the consequent loss of teeth.

Periodic checkups for the care of diabetic patients



The periodic checkups They are essential to prevent complications in different organs caused by diabetes. Quirónsalud specialists recommend that diabetics undergo the following check-ups periodically:

– Complete foot check

– Go to the ophthalmology specialist for a fundus study

– Laboratory analysis to assess glycemic control, kidney and liver function

– Complete dental exam