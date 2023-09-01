WHO announced an increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the world by 63% in 28 days

The World Health Organization (WHO) in its weekly epidemiological summary reported about the sharp increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in the world from July 24 to August 20. It is noted that during this time 63 percent more cases were registered than in the previous 28 days.

“Over the last 28-day period (July 24 to August 20, 2023), nearly 1.5 million new cases of COVID-19 and over 2,000 deaths have been reported across the six WHO regions,” the organization said.

It is clarified that, based on these data, the number of registered cases of COVID-19 increased by 63 percent, and the number of deaths due to coronavirus infection decreased by 48 percent. The WHO stressed that the accuracy of estimates of the level of infected people was reduced due to a decrease in the scale of testing and reporting around the world.

