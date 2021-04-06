The Ministry of Health registered 6,623 new infections in the last 24 hours MIGUEL ANGEL ALFONSO Madrid Tuesday, April 6, 2021, 18:32



The fourth wave of coronavirus continues to rebound in Spain although its rise is beginning to slow down. This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported a cumulative incidence of 164.71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, slightly more than one point compared to the previous day (163.37). In total, 6,623 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours.