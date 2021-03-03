The World Health Organization reported that the number of coronavirus cases last week was 7% higher than the data for the seven days preceding it. TASS.

“Last week, more than 2.6 million new infections were reported, up 7% from the previous week,” according to the WHO weekly bulletin.

Prior to that, the incidence in the world had been declining for six weeks. At the same time, it is noted that the number of deaths decreased by 6%.

As of February 28, there were 113,472,187 infections and 2,520,653 patient deaths worldwide.

Earlier, WHO Director General Tedros Adanom Ghebreyesus said that vaccines will help save lives, but if countries rely solely on vaccines, they are wrong. He called basic public health measures the basis for the fight against coronavirus.