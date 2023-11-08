A recent study published by an international scientific journal revealed that the incidence of breast cancer among women in the Gulf countries has increased threefold over the past 20 years, especially among young women under the age of 40.

The study, conducted by more than 20 specialist doctors, monitored an increase in the incidence of breast cancer in the Gulf, especially among young women under the age of 40, and recovery rates in the Gulf countries are similar to those in the United States and Canada. The study concluded with recommendations, the most important of which is the need to intensify studies related to the genes that cause breast cancer. In Gulf patients.

The President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Professor of Oncology at the University of Sharjah, and one of the supervisors of the study’s implementation, Dr. Hamid Al Shamsi, explained that the study was published in the Swiss Oncology Journal, noting that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed in all the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He pointed out that the research focused on understanding the frequency of breast cancer incidence and how this pattern develops within the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, with the aim of highlighting the challenges related to the changing landscape of breast cancer and increasing awareness among health care leaders and individuals working in these affected areas about the areas that need improvement. .

He added, “In the past, there were difficulties in accurately tracking breast cancer cases, but with the recent progress in preparing more detailed reports in national cancer registries, there is still a lack of information, especially with regard to the spread of breast cancer, treatment methods, and patient outcomes.” ».

He pointed out that most of the limited available data is outdated and may not accurately reflect the current situation of breast cancer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, because medical methods for treating breast cancer and patient outcomes are constantly evolving with the introduction of new treatments.

Al Shamsi stated that breast cancer is considered the dominant malignant tumor, so the study shed light on the rate of breast cancer incidence and its trend in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. Most studies also reported a steady increase in breast cancer cases over the past decades, which is particularly attributed to the adoption of a breast cancer pattern. Western life in the region and the implications of emerging risk factors and other environmental and societal factors, increasing demand for screening, in addition to improving data collection and reporting in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

He said: “Despite the increase in studies on breast cancer in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, data on survival rates is scant, and reports on breast cancer survival rates issued from the Gulf Cooperation Council region are largely limited to the Kingdom.” Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. In the UAE, predictive models reveal two- and five-year survival rates of 97% and 89% respectively for the same period under scrutiny. These rates, when compared to their Western counterparts such as Australia (89.5%) and Canada (88.2%), fall within the expected range, while the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia recorded a noticeable decline in the five-year survival rate, reaching 72%, and this confirms the disparity in Survival rates need more research directed towards clarifying risk factors and barriers that hinder early detection and screening.