The statistics of the Ministry of Health today did not leave the slightest trace of doubt. Spain faces a new increase in infections that, according to all indications, could be the threshold of the fourth wave of the coronavirus. The country registered 7,026 new infected today, the highest figure for the entire month of March.

The data itself would be disturbing, but the rest of the parameters were even more negative. After days of fluctuation and slight increases, the national cumulative incidence (AI), the index that epidemiologists from Fernando Simón’s team look at most closely, it shot up to 132.22 cases compared to 129, 55 registered on Tuesday, an increase that was not seen in the tables since January Spain was heading to the peak of the third wave.

The worsening of the data, after days of ups and downs in the different national demarcations, is becoming more and more marked and, above all, more and more generalized, to the point that this Wednesday There were only four territories (two communities and two autonomous cities) that saw their incidence decrease: Andalusia, Aragon, Ceuta and Melilla. After days of certain tranquility, only the Valencian Community is now at “low risk”, since the Balearic Islands today left this comfort zone by exceeding 50 cases.

Despite the signs that the rebound is evident, the truth is that the rest of the parameters of the Health statistics are still not as disturbing as in the previous waves, to the point that other key indicators, such as the percentage of positive tests over the total, are still decreasing. This parameter, which is also always under the scrutiny of Health, fell from 5.51% to 5.48% of the total, far from the peaks of more than 17% that the statistics registered in mid-January.

The healthcare indicators also continued to support the slight increase in cases. What’s more, all the stress indexes on the system have dropped in the last 24 hours. The occupancy of beds by covid patients fell ten tenths to stand at 6.24%. The number of UCI positions also fell from 18.87% to 18.64%.

Mortality, however, rebounded in an inexplicable way for Health experts. Lhe official statistics added 320 new deaths, a figure that had not been seen in the tables since the beginning of this month.