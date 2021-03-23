It is a drop by drop. It is no longer a tsunami of new infections, but the pandemic in Spain continues to climb steps day by day. The virus, since its fall slowed to stagnation, began to rise a week ago along a path of very slight ascents that this Tuesday again added a few tenths more in the national accumulated incidence (AI), which went from 128.71 cases every 100,000 inhabitants from Monday to 129.55.

Today’s statistics from the Ministry of Health confirmed that Spain is experiencing a reality that it had not experienced until now in the pandemic: that of the minimal and sustained increase in cases. In fact, this Tuesday, the tables of the department headed by Carolina Darias reported 5,516 new infections. It is true that it was 11% more than last Tuesday when it was reported what could be the ground in recent months with only 4,962 positives, but it remained a volume of infections that does not reflect a strong rebound, since it is located in the average of the last days. What’s more, the data for this Tuesday was below all the records for this month of March, except for the 16th.

A good example that Spain is immersed in a strange epidemiological ‘impasse’ with a slight increase but without a clear trend is the analysis of the incidence in the 19 territories. In four autonomous communities (Andalusia, Valencia, Galicia and Navarra) in addition to Ceuta, the AI ​​decreased. In two other districts (Balearic Islands and Melilla) it remained exactly the same as the previous day and the rest did increase. However, the variations were minimal compared to other recent days of this pandemic. In addition, territories in which the cases had been increasing slowed their trend and in other cases the situation was just the opposite. However, as they have been warning for days in Health, the statistics insisted that a sustained rebound has been taking place for a week.