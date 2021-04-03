Since almost the beginning of the pandemic, the weekends had become information black holes, without data on infections, deaths and accumulated incidence. This Saturday, to avoid four days without updating its reports, the Ministry of Health sent a new report on the situation. And the cumulative incidence news was surprisingly positive: After several days of continuous promotions, only broken by a statistical adjustment last Tuesday, it fell three points in the last 48 hours: it went from 154.76 to 151.79. The data of the next days will serve to verify if this decrease is explained by the reduction in the number of tests during the Easter holidays or if they correspond to a change in trend motivated, among other factors, by the increase in vaccination.

By territories, the Valencian Community continues to set the national minimum, 33 cases, and remains below the target of 50 established by the Ministry of Health, although with a rebound compared to recent days (33), while Melilla (416), Navarra (326), Ceuta (315), Madrid (267 ) and the Basque Country (258) exceed 250 which indicate extreme risk.

Carolina Darias’s department notified 9,571 new cases in the last 48 hours, a daily average of 4,800, less than in the previous days. The global number of infections by covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 3,300,965, according to official figures from the ministry. Health also counted 157 deaths since Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths with a positive test due to the coronavirus to 75,541.

Hospital pressure offered this Saturday reasons for concern. Both the number of patients in the ward and the ICU grew compared to the previous report, something that had not happened for weeks. In hospitals, 6.80% of patients are covid, a percentage that grows to 19.15% in intensive care.