Ten days was the deadline that the Ministry of Health had set to see the effects of the mass concentrations on the weekend of May 9, when the state of alarm waned and curfews disappeared in much of the country. And once that barrier has been overcome this Wednesday, the accumulated incidence (AI) at 14 days continued to decrease, passing in 24 hours from 147.54 to 144.56 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

But there were some signs for unease. The 7-day AI, a marker much more sensitive to nearby events, increased slightly during the last day from 60.89 to 61.01 cases. Anyway, the 7-day AI is still well below the 14-day half, which, a priori, predicts several days still of withdrawal of this fourth wave that, for the moment, does not show signs of regrowth after the relationship of the restrictions.

And it is that another of the indexes that anticipate trends, positivity (the percentage of positive tests on the total carried out) also decreased compared to the previous day, going from 5.23 to 5.14%.

While waiting for confirmation in subsequent days that the end of the alarm has not caused a slowdown in the retreat of the pandemic and that vaccination continues to eat the virus, this Wednesday only one autonomous community, Euskadi, was still at extreme risk , by being over 250 cases of incidence, with 266.07 positives. Melilla left the red zone after weeks in a very delicate situation, marking 249.21 cases.

The incidence fell in all the territories, except in three of them: Murcia (where it grew 3 points), Extremadura (1) and Castilla y León (2 tenths). The Balearic Islands and the Valencian Community continued at ‘low level’ and only Ceuta, with only 14.25 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is in the ‘new normal’.

The general improvement in epidemiological data had its translation into a new decrease in healthcare pressure. The number of people hospitalized for covid fell from 6,568 to 6,267. The percentage of occupation of generalist beds fell 24 hundredths to sneak into 5%, a figure that had not been seen since the end of summer of last year. The occupancy of ICUs went from 18.03 to 17.70%, going back to autumn 2020 figures.

On the other hand, Health added 66 new deaths to its statistics bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic to 79,568.