Home page world

divide

A vaccination doctor holds a kidney dish with a syringe containing the corona vaccine from Moderna in the communal vaccination center in Dresden’s town hall. © Sebastian Kahnert / dpa-Zentralbild / dpa

The RKI registered 45,690 new corona infections. The seven-day incidence also continues to rise. In the course of the holidays there had probably been gaps in tests and reports.

Berlin – The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Tuesday morning as 387.9.

For comparison: the previous day the value was 375.7. A week ago the nationwide incidence was 239.9 (previous month: 402.9). The health authorities in Germany reported 45,690 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from the numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 5:42 a.m. A week ago there were 30,561 infections, although there were gaps in tests and reports over the course of the holidays.

322 deaths within 24 hours

According to the new information, 322 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 356 deaths. The RKI has counted 7,581,381 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized.

more on the subject Seven-day incidence in Germany over 300 for the first time Incidence reaches a new high of 277.4 Incidence at 263.7 – fifth high in a row

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was given by the RKI on Monday with 3.37 (Friday: 3.15) on the weekend the value is not reported. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered on Tuesday morning at 6,792,300. The number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 114,351. dpa