Coronavirus cases among the most immunized population group have been reduced by almost half in the last month Evolution of the incidence by age groups in the last month. / LV ANTONIO GIL BALLESTA Murcia Friday 16 April 2021, 02:11



The news of the vaccination campaign has been monopolized in recent weeks by delays and changes in criteria, but the most important thing should not be lost sight of: vaccines work. They are the great hope to overcome the coronavirus crisis and, despite the slow pace at which the punctures are advancing, the results can already be seen in the R