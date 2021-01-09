The lawyer Camille Kouchner, daughter of former French Minister Bernard Kouchner, his book ‘La familia grande’ (Seuil publishing house) breaking the incest taboo in France. Kouchner denounces that her stepfather, the political scientist Olivier Duhamel, sexually abused his twin brother when was 14 years old.

Duhamel, famous political scientist and former deputy, resigned this week as president of the National Political Science Foundation (FNSP). He closed his Twitter account and stopped participating in radio and television programsn. The book, which went on sale on Thursday in France, brings to light the secret of “the great family”, as they like to call their extended family in Spanish, always surrounded by a narrow circle of friends, prominent members of the called “left caviar” French.

Camille Kouchner, 45, is part of a well-known wealthy family of left-wing artists and intellectuals, who in their youth were fascinated by the Cuban Revolution. His father, Bernard Kouchner, was the French Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs, MEP and founder of Doctors Without Borders and Doctors of the World. His mother, the political scientist Evelyne Pisier, was a lover of Fidel Castro in the sixties. His aunt, actress Marie-France Pisier, worked with François Truffaut, Jacques Rivette, Jacques Demy, Luis Buñuel and André Téchiné.

‘La familia grande’ (title in Spanish of the original) is the story of a family that “loves to debate, laugh and dance, and who loves the sun and the summer” and of a family secret kept for 30 years. It is a book about ‘omertà’ before incest and how difficult it is to break that law of silence. The word freedom reigns in the house of the Pisier-Duhamel, in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, the intellectual district of Paris. Children call their parents by their first names, they have no schedules or rules. “Prohibiting is prohibited” is the family motto. The parents bathe naked in the pool of their summer home in Sanary-sur Mer, on the Côte d’Azur, where members of the French intellectual elite parade.

“Everybody does this”



Camille Kouchner adores his stepfather. Duhamel becomes a father to her, after her parents divorcean. At 14 years, his twin brother confesses a secret to him, but begs him not to tell anyone. “He came to my bed and said, ‘I’ll show you. You’ll see, everyone does this. ‘ He caressed me and then you know … », ‘Victor’ confessed, as Camille calls her brother in the book. The sexual abuse would have lasted about two years.

During two decades the brothers kept the secret. They feared their mother would commit suicide, like their maternal grandparents. In 2008 Victor finally told her. Evelyne Pisier, who died in 2017, protected her husband. Bernard Kouchner, the twins’ father, threatened to “break Duhamel’s face” when he found out, but his sons begged him not to do anything.

The “big family” broke up. Marie-France Pisier, who tried in vain to convince her sister to leave Duhamel, committed suicide in 2011. Family friends fell silent when they found out. “On the left, as in the big bourgeoisie, we wash dirty clothes at home,” says the author. This family secret, which Camille Kouchner likens to a hydra, tortured her for years. He felt guilty for having protected his stepfather with his silence and thus becoming his accomplice.

“I admire your bravery”



“I could not keep quiet”, he says in an interview in the magazine ‘L’Obs’. «This book was born from this need: testify about incest to show that it lasts for years and that it is very difficult to break the silence “, says Camille Kouchner. «I admire the bravery of my daughter Camille. A hard secret that weighed on us for a long time has fortunately been revealed, “said Bernard Kouchner after breaking the news. The Paris Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for “rape and sexual assault against a child under 15 years old.” The facts would have prescribed, according to the legislation in force at the time, but not in the current one.

‘The big family’ It is published one year after Vanessa Springora’s ‘The Consent’ and three years after the #MeToo movement. Springora, denounced that at age 14 she became a victim of the pedophile writer Gabriel Matzneff. The book caused a real earthquake in the French publishing world, despite the fact that Matzneff had been bragging about his sexual abuse of minors for decades and no one did anything to stop it.