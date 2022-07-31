“I have two large orders of parsley.” “Right now they are working on it, they have it hanging.” “Up to 50 we can load.” “If they bring you ‘green poison’ let me know”… The agents of the Drugs and Organized Crime Unit (Udyco) had already been tracking the organization for several months when they realized that its members were making the fifth. The gang that the National Police dismantled in May in the Region of Murcia and Alicante with the ‘Pirate Operation’ – named after the premises that ran one of the investigated – began, in its last months of operation, to display a frenetic activity, as reflected in the summary to which THE TRUTH has had access.

This network cultivated marijuana on a large scale to export it, mainly to the United Kingdom, hidden in trucks or through ‘mules’. The investigators themselves alerted the instructor, in one of their reports -which until now have remained under summary secrecy- that the group had lost its fear and was already beginning to buy kilos and kilos of cannabis from other producers -especially from the Region- almost every day of the week. “These people, so to speak, do not wait,” confessed one of the alleged members of the network to another without knowing that their conversation was being listened to by the Police.

The telephone ‘pricks’, the incessant monitoring and the geolocation devices that came to be placed in some cars allowed the Udyco agents to name the alleged members of this gang and define their movements. At the head of the organization, as reflected in their reports, was the marriage formed by Anthony and Mary L., two Irish people settled in a chalet in the El Chaparral urbanization in Torrevieja who, presumably, were in charge of discharging all the drug collected in Murcia and Alicante. The Police now delve into the couple’s accounts on suspicion that they laundered the profits they supposedly obtained from the business. «We are going to do it in Sabadell. He has told me how much I need and I have told him 56 but we will really use 24,000 », explains Anthony to his wife in a captured dialogue. «The reality is that we have 600,000, two houses and cars. Our heritage exceeds 850,000». The judge points out, in a car, that none of them is known to have any activity. The Police intervened around 600,000 euros and blocked 59 bank accounts that are being analyzed in the parallel investigation for alleged money laundering. The role played by some Murcian companies is also being analysed.

The Pelu team



One step below was, apparently, Jay Catherine M., ‘La Pelu’, a “tireless worker”, as defined by the Police themselves, who played a key role within the organization. She was, apparently, the one who received all the kilos of marijuana that the rest of the gang collected in the Region and Alicante to deliver to ‘the Irish’. Her boyfriend, Ryan B., was supposedly in her shadow, ready to lend a hand at any moment.

Also included in the group was Ashley C., a resident -like La Pelu- of the Alicante town of San Miguel de Salinas. The summary shows that this man was already arrested for murder in the United Kingdom and fled when he was on parole, finally being located five years later in Mallorca. Together with another compatriot, Arron W., he was apparently in charge of vacuum-packing kilos and kilos of ‘maria’ to transport them in vans or trucks to the United Kingdom.

as a company



The list of members of this network – up to 43 were arrested last May and another three joined at the beginning of June – is extensive and also includes a large group of residents of the Region – from Molina de Segura, Lorquí, Caravaca, Águilas , Fuente Álamo and the Murcian districts of Corvera and Sangonera la Verde, among others – who would have collaborated with the organization by cultivating or collecting marijuana to cover such a high demand.

The investigations indicate that the link was Jake SE, ‘The Minister’, a resident of a Murcian district who directed his team as if it were a company, even setting work shifts for the cutting and peeling of the plants, according to the investigating judge. “Put on the heart,” he orders one of his “employees” in a “bumped” conversation. «The thing about La Pelu is for this afternoon». Although many of those investigated took precautions in their conversations, others were not so cautious and some of the dialogues intervened in the operation leave little room for doubt. «Pana has a smell that freaks you out (…) and they are all fat buds».