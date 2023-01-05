Most of the good intentions made in recent weeks count for this year. At Peugeot they prefer to skip a year. From 2024, every model must be electrified at Peugeot. The range will therefore consist of (plug-in) hybrids and EVs. In 2030 they even want to be the leading electric brand in Europe. What do the cars look like then? Kind of like this Peugeot Inception Concept.

Parent company Stellantis is busy with four new electric platforms. Peugeot imagines that this Inception Concept is on one of those platforms. For the time being, the Peugeot Inception Concept is there to give you an impression of the design direction of the brand. There is a touch of retro to the model, you could recognize the Peugeot 504 in it, for example.

Specifications of the Peugeot Inception Concept

The concept car has two electric motors (one at the front and one at the rear) that together provide 680 hp. That power goes to all four wheels. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h should be done in less than 3 seconds. With the 100-kWh battery you can go 800 kilometers. When charging, 30 kilometers of range is added every minute.

As you would expect, the interior is very science fiction. The strange steering wheel is called Hypersquare. The center of the steering wheel is a kind of table on which you can read driving information. In the holes in the steering wheel you will find the controls for things like the radio and the air conditioning. The Peugeot Inception Concept itself will probably not go into production, but you will see the design elements.

“The genes of the brand are there, but the parameters have been reinterpreted for the new era that is now beginning. The new design language will be introduced on the following Peugeot models from 2025. It is simpler and more refined, with a high-quality finish and special textures,” says Peugeot of the Inception Concept.