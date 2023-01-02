(Image source: Pexels)
Car and motorcycle incentives are back: here’s how to get them
With the new year they are available again 630 million euros for the purchase of category non-polluting vehicles M1 (motor vehicles), L1e-L7e (motorcycles and mopeds) and N1 and N2 (commercial vehicles). This was announced by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy in a statement.
The available resources, envisaged by both the Prime Ministerial Decree of 6 April 2022 and the 2021 Budget Law, are allocated for the purchase of brand new M1 category vehicles: 190 million for M1 category vehicles with emissions in the range of 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer (electric) (5% of these amounts are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities for motorcycles and mopeds of categories from L1e to L7e); 235 million for category M1 vehicles with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer (plug-in hybrids) (5% of these amounts are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities); 150 million for M1 category vehicles with emissions in the 61-135 gram range of carbon dioxide per kilometer (low emissions); for motorcycles and mopeds of categories L1e to L7e: 5 million for non-electric vehicles 35 million for electric vehicles; for electric N1 and N2 category commercial vehicles 15 million.
Dealers will be able to place reservations on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform only from 10 am on Monday 10 January.
