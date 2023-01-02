Car and motorcycle incentives are back: here’s how to get them

With the new year they are available again 630 million euros for the purchase of category non-polluting vehicles M1 (motor vehicles), L1e-L7e (motorcycles and mopeds) and N1 and N2 (commercial vehicles). This was announced by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy in a statement.

The available resources, envisaged by both the Prime Ministerial Decree of 6 April 2022 and the 2021 Budget Law, are allocated for the purchase of brand new M1 category vehicles: 190 million for M1 category vehicles with emissions in the range of 0-20 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer (electric) (5% of these amounts are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities for motorcycles and mopeds of categories from L1e to L7e); 235 million for category M1 vehicles with emissions in the range of 21-60 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer (plug-in hybrids) (5% of these amounts are reserved for purchases made by legal entities for commercial car sharing or rental activities); 150 million for M1 category vehicles with emissions in the 61-135 gram range of carbon dioxide per kilometer (low emissions); for motorcycles and mopeds of categories L1e to L7e: 5 million for non-electric vehicles 35 million for electric vehicles; for electric N1 and N2 category commercial vehicles 15 million.

Dealers will be able to place reservations on the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform only from 10 am on Monday 10 January.

Subscribe to the newsletter

