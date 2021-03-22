The Eastern Region Police Department, represented by the Traffic and Patrols Department, in coordination with the Roads and Transport Authority, added a number of traffic signals to the pedestrian crossings in the city of Khorfakkan on the Corniche Road, in the presence of the Head of the Traffic and Patrols Department, Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Hamoudi, and the Director of Traffic Affairs Branch Major Muhammad Khalfan Al-Kindi, in the presence of The framework of the strategy of the Sharjah Police General Command emanating from the strategy of the Ministry of Interior, to make roads safer, and to seek to reach the highest levels of traffic safety for all road users.

Lieutenant Colonel Abdulaziz Al-Hamoudi confirmed that the actual operation of the new traffic lights comes within the framework of the plan to improve the traffic efficiency of the traffic lights on the Corniche Street in Khorfakkan, in order to achieve the required traffic flow and improve the levels of security and safety for road users and users of the road, cars and pedestrians alike.

Sharjah Police calls on vehicle and pedestrian drivers to adhere to all traffic rules and regulations, adhere to traffic signals and road guiding and warning signs, and to stop completely at stop signs and places designated for pedestrian crossing, in compliance with pedestrian rights and giving them priority for safe passage, in addition to not overlooking the responsibilities of pedestrians by crossing the road from designated places To cross, and not to cross the road until after making sure the crossing is safe, all of this avoids accidents for road users.





