Came the day. Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States this Wednesday in Washington. The 46th president in the country’s history will thus leave behind the most controversial, Donald Trump. The Republican has left the White House early in the morning to head for West Palm Beach, Florida, where he and the first lady, Melania, will take up residence. On his last day in power, the tycoon has pardoned 73 people, including his former strategist Steve Bannon, and has issued 70 commutations of sentences. The US capital is armored for the opening ceremony. Washington is on high alert. Up to 25,000 members of the National Guard, in addition to 2,750 Pentagon personnel, will ensure the security of the event, also marked by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, honored the memory of the victims of the epidemic in an event. The Democrat, who will present a dozen executive orders on the first day of government, will experience an atypical inauguration day, with no public present on the esplanade in front of the Capitol, which on January 6 experienced an assault by Trump’s followers. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blamed Trump Tuesday for provoking the mob that stormed the Capitol and definitively broke with the outgoing president, who has yet to face the impeachment that could disqualify him for a second term in four years.