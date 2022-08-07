Francia Márquez, the spokesperson for ‘the nobody’ who became vice president

Francia Márquez, who will assume the vice-presidency of Colombia tomorrow, was on the stage of the Kirchner Cultural Center in Buenos Aires on July 30, in one of the acts of her Latin American tour, while the voice of the Uruguayan poet Eduardo Galeano sounded on a loudspeaker . With his rhythmic voice, she read his poem The Nobodies: “The nobodies, the children of no one, the owners of nothing. / The nobodies: the nobodies, the nobodies, the Hare running, life dying, screwed up, screwed up”. The first Afro vice president of Colombia did not reveal her expression. She is a strong, unassailable woman. She barely managed a smile and asked for applause for the poem.

It could be said of her that she has transformed that poem into a political program. Her arrival in power represents, in effect, the landing of the so-called nobodies. Now, her challenge is to materialize those hopes in the first leftist government of Colombia, which Gustavo Petro will preside over.

Márquez was born 40 years ago in Yolombó, a village in Suárez, a municipality in Cauca, in southwestern Colombia. He has known fear. The one of not having what to feed his two children, whose parents disappeared; that of death threats in a country that kills environmental activists like no other. She was an artisanal miner, she fought against illegal miners who were destroying a river on her land and putting her countrymen at risk of displacement.

