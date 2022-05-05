The 508-kilometre pipeline connecting the gas networks in Poland and Lithuania will enable the transport of about two billion cubic meters of gas annually in either direction.

Thanks to the interconnections in the region, Latvia, Estonia as well as Finland will have access to the wider European gas pipeline network.

On Wednesday, the European Commission revealed plans to gradually impose a ban on Russian oil imports as part of a new package of sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Russia’s Gazprom suspended gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria as it sought to sow division among European countries.

But the growing number of interconnections between gas networks means that European countries are better able to prevent Russia from putting pressure on certain countries.

“Today we inaugurate our energy independence,” Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausida said at a ceremony near the capital, Vilnius.

“This link is an answer to the blackmail” of Russia, said his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda.

Poland has expressed its willingness to completely abandon Russian gas if necessary, and the Baltic states, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, announced at the end of last month that they would stop their imports of Russian gas and use their reserves.

All of these countries are highly dependent on Russian gas imports.

And the European Union financed a large part of the cost of building a gas link between Poland and Lithuania, which amounted to 500 million euros.