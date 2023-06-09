The decision to indict Donald Trump for federal crimes was the product of a grand jury meeting in Miami. MANDEL NGAN (AFP)

Donald Trump has been charged this Thursday for handling classified documents. The Republican, who seeks to return to the White House in 2024, has become the first former president to face criminal charges for federal crimes in the United States. The judicial process joins a long list that the controversial politician drags through the courts. His eventual new run for president has been put to the test by a grand jury. This is a variation on the traditional cut system that we are used to seeing in American movies and series. This route usually translates for the Prosecutor’s Office in accusations in 95% of cases.

The impeachment against Trump, the second so far in 2023, has sent seismic ripples through American politics. Especially among the Republican Party. Californian Kevin McCarthy, the speaker of the House of Representatives, has criticized the action, made known by the former president on his social network, Truth Social. “It is unreasonable for the president to impute the opposition leader candidate,” the congressman wrote on Twitter.

In reality, Trump’s new legal problems have been the product of a grand jury meeting in Miami. Unlike ordinary trials, made up of a judge, 12 members of the jury, the prosecution (prosecutor’s office) and the defense, the accusation has been decided by a panel made up of 23 people. At least twelve have had to vote in favor of accusing the ex-president with, allegedly, seven counts of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, malicious retention of national security documents and violations of the espionage law. Trump could be sentenced to several years in prison if found guilty. The politician, for the moment, must appear on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. in a district court in the city.

Indictments resulting from a grand jury are often controversial. Especially since the accusation is decided under complete secrecy, something that contrasts with the absolute transparency to which the procedures carried out in court aspire. Grand jury sessions are held over a longer period, which can be anywhere from 18 to 36 months. During this time, a prosecutor, in this case the specially appointed Jack Smith, exposes the evidence they have been able to obtain to support the accusation. On this occasion they have been the testimonies of witnesses, images from the security cameras of Trump’s mansion in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, and other documentary evidence. The members of the jury meet at least once a week or a couple of times a month to evaluate these elements.

All of this takes place behind closed doors. Neither a judge nor a defendant’s defense attorney are present at the trial. Unlike regular trials, where the prosecution must prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt, the prosecutor’s goal is to convince a majority of the grand jury that they have a strong enough case to win a conviction in court and before a judge, a process that can take months and even years. According to the Justice Department’s Bureau of Statistics, between 95 and 99% of cases brought before a grand jury result in an indictment.

This high percentage causes the procedure to be criticized. In March, when news broke that Trump had been accused of paying for the silence of the pornographic actress known as Stormy Daniels, former Vice President Mike Pence remembered an old saying popular in law schools. “A ham sandwich can be imputed,” the 2024 Republican candidate said on CNN. The former Indiana governor’s words to journalist Wolf Blitzer underlined how easy it is to obtain an indictment via the grand jury.

Now begins the most arduous task for the Prosecutor’s Office, which must prepare the transit of his case, now, through a court. For now, Trump must appear before a judge next week. The magistrate will determine at that hearing the conditions for the former president to be released on trial. After that, the prosecution led by Smith must share the evidence against him with the lawyers of the White House candidate. A date for the process must be set in the next 70 days, which does not derail Trump’s ambitions to regain power.

