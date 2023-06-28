some things are very wrong in the field of security and the justice. But even worse is the alignment that would have to be seen between the institutions that participate in one way or another in this task. If at the beginning of this six-year term there were differences and claims between public ministries, prosecutors, judges, security institutions, militaryToday there is a sometimes insurmountable distance.

Let’s go with two extreme but everyday cases. Yesterday morning the case of the Judge Angelica Sanchezarrested and prosecutedr release an alleged offender accused of murder. The problem is that there is no evidence against the alleged murderer, or at least the public ministry could not find and exhibit them. The judge released him because there were no longer legal arguments to keep him in custody and that had also been decided by previous judicial instances. I do not know if Judge Sánchez has had a relationship with this defendant or with other controversial cases or not. The problem is that the Veracruz government, the prosecutors (local and federal) have not accredited it, in other words, they have not exhibited evidence in this regard. And without evidence you cannot convict someone, you should not do it in the morning, much less in the courts.

It is what happens with military arrested for the case of the young people who disappeared from Ayotzinapathe four detainees since September last year, including the General Jose Rodriguez Perez and the eight who were formally imprisoned this week and whose accusations had been dismissed by the PGR last September.

There is no evidence against them apart from the statements of murderers and hit men who have been released in exchange for those testimonies that they “remembered” when they offered to be witnesses protected by the special prosecutor’s office in exchange for them. Testimonials that are not supported by any evidence. There are military, like General Rodriguez Perez imprisoned in military camp number one for the testimony of a criminal, Sidronio Casarrubias, who directly participated in the kidnapping of the young people (it has been fully proven) and who obtained their freedom in exchange for a testimony that took five years to give and which is contradictory with four or five others above.

But now for the new arrest warrants They have used the same method. As the FGR had given up on arrest warrants against these eight soldiers and they could not be accused again with that same order, what they did was look for two of these protected witnesses, add something new to their statements eight years later! and with that to ask again, the arrest of the eight.

The manipulation of justice is shameful what is being done in the case Ayotzinapa: today there are soldiers and former officials detained, while the hitmen and their bosses are free and protected by the special prosecutor’s office.

For him book The New War, from Chapo to fentanyl (Grijalbo, 2020), I interviewed the Secretary of Defense, General Luis Cresencio Sandoval. What he told me then seems to me to still make a lot of sense, but I think that in the different instances of power it already looks different. “There was talk that there was a “revolving door” at the time, General Sandoval told me in 2020, where criminals entered through one door and left through the other; that is to say, the offender who is arrested, enters and leaves the court, is seen again in his community or in the areas where he usually commits crimes, an aspect that greatly affects the public. It is complicated, coupled with the fact that, for the institutions that directly work in security, such as the Secretary of National Defense, it represents a cause of demoralization, because our personnel detain the criminal, consign him and then he is released; situation that happens up to two or three times, undermining the effort that is being made, as well as the morale to continue working. That is a part that needs to be refined in order to have better results.

“The laws, he continued, they are wonderful allies to carry out our work, but unfortunately on some occasions, those who have to apply the laws “seek the way” to somehow favor crime; however, it has also been the case that crime threatens those who are in their hands to apply justice… when the new accusatory penal system began, there I realized, first, that we did not have the powers to be the first responders; second, the state did not have enough police force to support us and be the first responders; and third, we did not trust many of them… at first, we did not know how to correctly apply the accusatory penal system; however, we all contributed experiences to get ahead; At present, since the system is known, some public servants of the penal system have found the way to prevent criminals from going to prison. That is a big problem that persists. It is also not far from the reality that, sometimes, there is a lack of full knowledge, training to be able to establish or function as a first responder”.

That training, in all areas I think it is still absent. We have talked a lot about the National Guard and nothing about the investigative police, we have held judges responsible for decreeing liberties but not public ministries or prosecutors for delivering cases without legal support, or poorly constructed. We have complained about arbitrary detentions, but we have given credibility to improbable investigations on which they are based. This is the machine that goes beyond any revolving door, it is the machine of impunity and injustice.

