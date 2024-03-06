Manzana It is a company that is constantly seeking to improve its services. In this way, update 17.4 of the iOS system is now available today. Although its name may not sound attractive, here we find a series of substantial changes that all users, especially those who live in Europe, will be able to appreciate. Among the new features presented to us, We find the possibility of using third-party stores to download applications.

After a series of lawsuits and legal battles, iOS update 17.4 finally allows all those living in the European Union can download applications through third-party stores. Likewise, it is now possible to choose the default web browser when opening Safari for the first time, configure a contactless payment app that is not necessarily Apple Pay, and use alternative payment methods within the applications themselves.

However, it is important to mention that these changes are exclusive to the European region and, unless required by law, It is very likely that they will not reach other regions of the world. Speaking of the rest of the users, the following improvements are available in America and other parts of the planet. To start, Apple Podcasts introduces transcripts so you can read podcast episodes.

For its part, Apple Music has incorporated a Shazam feature, since you can now add songs that have been recognized to your playlists and your Apple Music library, as well as to Apple Music Classical. Similarly, Apple CarPlay has better integration with Google Mapswith which cars with integrated screens can switch the main screen between a street-level view and the route view.

Along with this, portion emojis have been introduced. cut lime, edible mushroom, phoenix, broken chain, and two nodding or shaking head emojis. One of the biggest novelties is related to video games, since Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce Now will be at your disposal to install on your iPhone or iPad as an independent app.

In addition to all these substantial changes, update 17.4 also has a series of small improvements that probably go unnoticed by many users of the iOS system. Here we find a new name for the function of sending messages through Siri, which will now be known as Send messages with Siri. Similarly, An option is added to read messages from the Messages app in a specific language other than the one you have by default on iOS.

In security news, highlights the inclusion of PQ3 in Messages, an advanced cryptographic protocol. In the Battery Health section you will see the number of charge cycles, the date of manufacture and the first use on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models. Finally, caller ID will show, when possible, names of companies verified by Apple.

iOS update 17.4 and all the changes it offers are now available worldwide. On related topics, Apple loses multi-million dollar lawsuit in Europe. Similarly, Mark Zuckerberg gives his opinion on the Apple Vision Pro.

Editor's Note:

It's a shame that the substantial change is only available in Europe. Worst of all, legal action will be necessary for Apple to be required to allow third-party stores on iOS devices worldwide. Let's hope this happens in the future.

Via: Wired