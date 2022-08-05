The EA Sports football simulator presents the so-called Match Experience with several features to highlight.

EA Sports continues its round of FIFA 23 news presentations. After having a few days ago the opportunity to see an extensive gameplay video on Career mode, today the North American company has seen fit to let us see a trailer focused on the “Match Experience” ; that is to say, in everything that makes the simulator a proposal capable of making us feel the emotion of a great game on a soccer field.

Stadium audiences will feel more alive and variedThe developer has been trying to improve this area for several years, and FIFA 23 will be no less. Thus, work has been done in recent months on the incorporation of new functions that take the environment and the quality of the transmission to new levels of quality, starting with greater realism. For example, the goals will have new 3D textures capable of reproduce the characteristic undulation of a ball hitting the net. In addition, the public in the stadiums will feel more alive, with a greater variety of followers, new types of outfits and much more.

Since its announcement it has been made clear that FIFA 23 wants to be the year of the rise of women’s football Also in video games. In that idea we will have female officials, with mixed referee teams in Ultimate Team, Pro Clubs, and more.

In Career mode a few days ago we were given the chance to become none other than Pep Guardiola among many other world-class coaches, and that will also be accompanied by the landing of an updated look for trainers in matches, with a more modern and visual design and new graphics that will help players take their skills to the next level.

There will be more ambient sounds in goal celebrationsFinally, the arrival of new cameras with a shallow depth of field is highlighted to bring the match experience closer to current broadcasts. Work has also been done on a more casual music environment for matches that can even replace commentary. Finally, new post-goal sound effects are taped, including sirens, buzzers, animal noises, etc.

On August 8, EA Sports already summons us to learn about the news of Pro and Volta, while reserving August 11 for everything related to the successful Ultimate Team. FIFA 23 will hit stores on September 30 and will be the last video game in the saga under its current brand; later, EA Sports FC will arrive, which will be able to name LaLiga.

More about: FIFA 23 and EA Sports.