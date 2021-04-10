“A step has been taken with respect to 2020, but we want to fight for victories”. These statements by Charles Leclerc after finishing sixth in the 2021 Bahrain GP perfectly summarize the ambition and optimism that reign in the race. Manage Sportiva. Because after a horrible 2020 where red cars succumbed to the progress of Red Bull, McLaren, Racing Point (Aston Martin) and Renault (Alpine), Ferrari has not only verified in Sakhir’s appointment that the SF21 has recovered a large part of this disadvantage, but has enough potential to settle, again, as the third in contention on the grid of the Big circus.

An extra performance that will begin to be unlocked at the 2021 Emilia-Romagna GP, to the joy of Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. ‘La Gazzetta Dello Sport’ and ‘Motorsport Italia’ point out that the Prancing Horse technicians will introduce at the Imola event various updates to the flat bottom, in the style of Mercedes and Aston Martin, to gain downforce, as well as it is not ruled out that also incorporate the new McLaren diffuser if finally the data from the Maranello wind tunnel confirm noticeable progress.

The development of the Ferrari SF21 will stop in Barcelona or Monaco

Similarly, the ‘layer’ under the nose and the brake cooling ducts will undergo minor modifications in their design to accelerate airflow to the rear and improve interaction with Pirelli tires, while Enrico Gualtieri’s department works against the clock to renew some parts of the 065/6 engine not homologated by the FIA and gain some horsepower that will put him behind the slipstream of Mercedes and Honda.

A development that will end in Barcelona or Monaco, Since as of the summer and once the final drawings of the chassis, mechanics and gearbox of the next season’s machine have been delivered to the highest body of motorsport, all Ferrari engineers will focus their efforts on building in northern Italy a cutting-edge car that allows the Prancing Horse to open a championship-winning cycle starting in 2022 and making the Monegasque’s wish come true: to fight for victories in every race. And win them, by the way. Already put to order.

