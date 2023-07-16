The prospects for control of the La Palma fire, declared at dawn on Saturday, improve after the wind subsided early this Sunday afternoon. The fire has devastated almost 4,000 hectares according to a new calculation, downward, of the Canarian Government,

During the morning, gusts of wind from the southwest fueled the flames, which revived around inhabited areas, such as the municipality of Tijarafe, and set new buildings on fire. As the day has passed, however, the wind and humidity have allied with the intricate topography of the island to give palmers a break. In the middle of the afternoon this Sunday, the president of the Island Council, Sergio Rodríguez, provided an encouraging news in statements to the regional radio “Things are much better,” he assured. “The weather has been with us. The conflicting points are more localized and in fact the opening of certain areas is being evaluated”. The Canarian Government has also recalculated the affected territory below 4,000 hectares of land (trees, scrubland and buildings), almost 1,000 less than until now.

However, the fire “is not controlled”, according to what the President of the Government of the Canary Islands, Fernando Clavijo, said this Sunday afternoon at a press conference. The president announced this afternoon that part of the 4,255 evacuated residents will be allowed to relocate to their homes, until 10:30 p.m., when the access road, the LP-1, will be closed. Among the evacuated areas was, in turn, the Roque de Los Muchachos astronomical observatory, which houses the largest telescope in the world, which is open again. “The fire has been able to be stopped”, has completed the Minister of the Presidency of the Government of the Canary Islands, Nieves Lady Barreto.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), in fact, expects the wind to subside completely this morning on Monday. This improvement, if confirmed, would allow the return of part of the 4,255 evacuees from the municipalities of Tijarafe and Puntagorda. Most of them, as happened during the eruption of the volcano, are staying with relatives and friends. Some 200 people are housed in the municipal pavilion of Los Llanos de Aridane, the same one that served as accommodation when the lava was the enemy to fight. Nor have there been any new damages to homes. For now, around 20 affected buildings have been recorded, including homes, tool rooms or warehouses.

There is also concern about what may happen inside the Caldera de Taburiente. The flames entered the park on Saturday, which is located to the east of the fire. After a reconnaissance flight after noon, the director of the National Park, Ángel Palomares, explained to the regional television that it has been verified that the fire is advancing slowly on the south western flank towards Tazacorte in areas where it is not easy to travel and where “it is not It’s as widespread as thought.” In principle, the command is not going to send troops to that area because, although there is combustible material left, the ravines have jumps that can act as natural firebreaks. For now, the emergency situation in inhabited areas has made it impossible for resources to be dedicated to this area.

The security forces have encountered some resistance to the evacuations in the population. For this reason, the president has made an appeal for citizen collaboration to cooperate in evacuation tasks in the areas indicated by the direction of the fire. “Once again we have wind and fire again,” says Juan Carlos Rodríguez, a farmer from Tijarafe who was already affected by the 2021 eruption and who has been helping residents of the area since the beginning of the eruption, and, sometimes, in extinction tasks. “The fire rose again from above, through the Pinar area [el enclave donde se originó la emergencia], again they threaten the houses, and the caldera is as it is”, he recounts with some discouragement. “Everyone here is very nervous. Let’s see… we left one to fall into another”.

This Sunday some 400 people and 13 aerial means have operated on the ground. The resources that have been working since Saturday to extinguish the fire belong to both the Cabildo de La Palma and the Forest Fire Reinforcement Brigades (Brif) of the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, the Intervention and Reinforcement Teams of Forest Fires (EIRIF) of the Government of the Canary Islands, the firefighters of La Palma, the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), the Canary Islands General Police Corps, the Civil Guard, the Local Police, the Tenerife Fire Consortium, the General Corps of the Canary Islands Police, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the Land Unit and Advanced Command Post of the Emergency and Rescue Group of the Government of the Canary Islands, as well as various civil protection volunteer groups on the island, among others. It is expected that this Sunday members of the Fuerteventura and Lanzarote Emergency Consortium will join.

Forest fire brigades working in Puntagorda. Miguel Calero (EFE)

The Government has requested the activation of the European monitoring system Copernicus for monitoring the emergency and has placed the islands of El Hierro, La Gomera and La Palma on fire alert (except for the area affected by the fire, which is already in a situation of emergency), Tenerife and Gran Canaria. Over the weekend, two other fires have affected the Canary Islands. One in Gran Canaria, which is already extinct; and the other in Tenerife, already stabilized, with 30 hectares affected. In the eviction of the urban center of Tijarafe, the ES-Alert system for warning the population was used for the first time, launched by the Ministry of the Interior through the Directorate General of Civil Protection and Emergencies. This tool sends a message to all the mobile terminals that are in the area to be evacuated, in this case between the neighborhoods of Timizara, Aguatavar, Zona del Pinar and the urban center of the municipality.

The islands have gone through a heat wave this past week that left the highest temperatures in all of Spain on Wednesday. The village of San Nicolás and San Bartolomé de Tirajana, both in Gran Canaria, registered 41.8 and 40.6 degrees, respectively. The island of La Palma was no stranger to this phenomenon: the municipality of Puntagorda itself came to suffer 40.3 degrees. Thus, in addition to the one in La Palma, two other fire outbreaks have been declared this Saturday in the south of Gran Canaria and in Tenerife.

The island of La Palma (with just over 75,000 inhabitants) is one of the most densely forested in the archipelago. The last big fire that it suffered occurred at the end of August 2020 in the municipality of El Paso, just a year before the volcano erupted in that same term. That fire affected an area of ​​around 1,200 hectares in total, although the burned land was estimated at 800 hectares of Canarian pine, pasture, scrubland and some vineyard crops, as well as some houses.