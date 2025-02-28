The improvement of margins and a cost savings plan boost the benefit of fluidra 21%

Fluidra, company specialized in swimming pools and facilities Wellnessclosed 2024 with a net profit of 138 million euros in 2024, which represents an increase of 21% compared to the profits obtained in the previous year, as reported on Thursday the company, which maintains positive perspectives for this year.

The Catalan manufacturer achieved this result despite lean growth in sales, only 2.5%, to reach 2,102 million euros, but improved margins. The gross exploitation result (EBITDA) rose 7%, to 477 million euros. The company emphasizes that this increase “despite the inflation of operating expenses, which was more than compensated by the expansion of a gross margin, in turn driven by the simplification program, together with the positive effects of the geographical mix and a lower cost of raw materials”.

The savings accumulated by fluidra from the launch of the simplification program two years ago is 68 million euros, and hopes to achieve its goal of saving a total of 100 million euros when it ends this year.

The box generation was good, says the company, which has allowed to reduce net debt by 40 million euros, to 1,132 million euros. At the end of the year, the Net Debt Ratio on Ebitda fell to 2.4 times.

Forecasts for 2025

Fluidra maintains positive perspectives for this year, estimating organic sales growth and an expansion of the margin. The company expects for 2025 sales of between 2,140 and 2,250 million euros, an adjusted EBITDA of between 500 and 540 million euros and a net profit adjusted per share between 1.33 and 1.48 euros.

The executive president of Fluidra, Eloi Plans, says in the statement: “We have obtained solid results in 2024, returning to growth. For next year, although macro and geopolitical uncertainty persists, we hope to achieve organic growth along with the expansion of margins. Beyond 2025, we are reinforcing our leadership in a structurally attractive sector. ”