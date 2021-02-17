Square Enix has announced that The enhanced version of Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X | S will arrive on March 18 from 2021. These next-gen versions will be released alongside Hawkeye and his Operation, Hawkeye – Future Imperfect. It is important to note that only those who own Marvel’s Avengers in the previous generation will be able to upgrade to the next generation versions for free.

The improved version of Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X | S will allow cross-generation play, and players will also have the ability to transfer their saves between versions without any problem. Among the improvements that the game will bring, is a significant reduction in loading times, improved fps, and also in graphic quality.

The improved version of Marvel’s Avengers on Xbox Series X | S will offer 4K visuals on Xbox Series X and 1440p on Xbox Series S, while offering higher resolution textures, longer draw distances, cross-play between generations. It will also have an improvement on destruction animations and improved details on Marvel heroes. With the news that the game had generated losses for Square Enix, this is certainly an opportunity to bring in new players and breathe new life into it.

The game uses the on-board consoles -on SSDs for dramatically faster load and streaming times and leverages its power of graphics and memory to deliver higher resolution textures, further draw distances for high-resolution models, improved heroics, and armor destruction. .

Next-generation consoles are bringing games from the past generation to life. Offering free upgrades has allowed games like The Division 2 and now Marvel’s Avenger can offer a completely renewed experience and get a new player base.