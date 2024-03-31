We all know that everything has been done since the Greeks. That we repeat themes, too. We all know that Tarantino pays tribute to all the B series in the world and one day he may surprise us with a remake of Hands: the hands of destiny. We all know that the Twitter user The Blonde Neighbor “adapts” tweets to Spanish. Nobody escapes that Doctor Mateo It is the Spanish version of Doctor in Alaska or what Chip Corsairs was Hackers in Spanish and without having any idea about computers. We have all told the story of the chainsaw and the groom's tie as if our neighbor had seen it. To create The SimpsonsMatt Groening was inspired by The Monsters and in The Flintstones. To write Lord of the FliesWilliam Golding was based on The coral island, by Robert Michael Ballantyine. And, if they tell me that JK Rowling did not read The books of magic by Neil Gaiman to create Harry Potter, I won't believe it. We have all adapted, with more or less shamelessness, whether in our daily lives or in some text.

Sometimes the copying is involuntary… for example, George Harrison had heard the song He's so Fine by The Chiffons at some point. He stayed in her head and, without knowing it, reproduced it when writing My Sweet Lord.

In Spanish television, inspiration is, let's say, frequent. I have always wondered if in the meetings no one points out that the new project is a carbon copy of another series that is not only much better, but that we have all seen. Perhaps the very idea of ​​copying another product to make it worse is applauded.

when it came out The Ministry of Timemany fans of Doctor Who They said that the Ministry and the Tardis were the same thing. In reality, the differences between both series are enough to separate them completely. The same does not happen with the BBC, which has announced a series (based on a book) that shares the plot and title with the Olivares brothers' series: Ministry of Time. It is not the first time it happens. Kaliane Bradley, author of the novel, says that she does not know the Spanish series at all: “It is an unfortunate coincidence.” I'm looking forward to seeing what this turns out to be. If Bradley told the truth, we would be facing a plot straight out of a (science fiction) novel. VALIS (either SIVAINVI), by Philip K. Dick. And if life is capable of plagiarizing Dick, then we are indeed lost.

